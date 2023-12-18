Hall County man arrested for armed robbery, theft and bribery charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man linked to multiple theft and robberies on Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Sully Berenger Eanes was arrested on Dec. 13 during the course of a theft investigation where he is accused of committing a number of entering autos, stole a vehicle and used victims financial banking information.

Additionally, law enforcement officials linked Eanes to a Dec. 4 armed robbery, however, Eanes pattern of behavior did not end there.

Officials say Eanes attempted to bribe an officer to let him go by offering a payment of $15,000 while in police custody.

He is being held at the Hall County Jail, charged with felony bribery, felony financial transaction card theft (two counts), felony armed robbery, and theft by taking (two counts).

Additional charges are pending, police say.

