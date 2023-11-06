Hall County man arrested after deputies say he violently assaulted a family member

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was arrested Halloween night on outstanding warrants for violent crimes he is accused of committing against a family member earlier that month.

On Oct. 7, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a late-night incident at the home of Joseph Omar Mendoza, 31, in the 800 block of Lancaster Drive.

Investigators say Mendoza grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her to the ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say Mendoza then assaulted the 28-year-old woman by grabbing her around the throat, leaving red marks and bruising on her neck.

She was then able to escape.

Deputies went to his home and were not able to locate him.

The next day they obtained arrest warrants for him.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, deputies arrested Mendoza in the 700 block of Spring Street in Gainesville on outstanding warrants for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery, both under the Family Violence Act.

As of Friday, Mendoza remained in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the injuries apparent in his mug shot happened before his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims

©2023 Cox Media Group