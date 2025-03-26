Hall County Fire Rescue wants neighbors to be aware of causing preventable fires

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue wants their neighbors to understand the dangers of fire pits.

Last week, HCFR said they battled at least two residential fires, along with one woods fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The common denominator? Fire pits that were not fully extinguished.

Fire officials say three manufactured fire pits used for recreational fires and cooking caused the incidents, and they were ruled as accidental.

“The fires could have been prevented with proper precautions,” HCFR officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

HCFR has some tips to help people ensure these types of fires do not occur:

Never leave the fire unattended.

Have a water source nearby for quick extinguishment.

Surround the fire pit with noncombustible material such as brick, pavers, gravel, etc.

Do not use the fire pit when heavy or gusting winds are present, as this can cause embers to blow out of the pit and rekindle if not fully extinguished.

Ensure the coals are completely extinguished and cooled.

Before installation of a fire pit, consult a professional and follow all manufacturer instructions.

Fire pits should be at least 25 feet way from any structure or anything that will burn.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group