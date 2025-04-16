Hall County deputies searching for missing partially blind man with mental health issues

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man.

Adrian Mangum, 37, suffers from multiple mental health issues and is partially blind.

Deputies say Mangum traveled to Gainesville from Valdosta by bus for an appointment with his parole officer.

He scanned his ticket at the Shell gas station on Monroe Drive on Monday, but never made it to his appointment.

Hall County deputies are actively searching for him.

He is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

If you see him, deputies ask that you call 911.

