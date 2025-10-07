Hall County aims to curb tire dumping with free disposal

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County is providing a free tire drop-off event for residents to combat illegal tire dumping, county officials announced.

People can bring up to 10 tires to the Hall County landfill on Oct. 16 and 17 for free disposal.

The initiative aims to reduce environmental pollution and health risks associated with improper tire disposal.

The drop-off event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. The landfill is located at 1788 Oak Grove Road.

Tractor-trailer, farm, and agricultural tires will not be accepted during the event.

