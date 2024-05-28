Hall Co. family homeless after tree crashes through their home during quick but powerful storm

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A storm destroyed a Hall County family’s home when a tree crashed through the roof and into the kitchen.

It crashed through while the family were home.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family, who said this is a huge setback with a baby on the way.

They have one small child and are expecting another soon, and said the last thing they need right now is the tree that ripped through their home during a quick but powerful storm.

A storm that lasted a matter of minutes left lots of damage for Angel Birkett and her family.

“Ten minutes and everything was changed,” Birkett said. “It just felt like someone picked up our house and was shaking it.”

She said it may take years to recover.

“We were already living paycheck to paycheck, so we’re homeless now,” Birkett said.

It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when Birkett said the tree fell onto her mobile home in Hall County.

She and her husband bought the home off Lanier Islands Parkway three years ago.

“It was the first house we ever bought so it’s pretty sad,” she said.

Birkett and her husband were tending to their daughter in the bathroom instead of eating dinner like usual.

“If we were on schedule we would have been sitting right where the tree hit,” she said.

She’s thankful for her family’s safety, even if their family’s future has so many question marks after the tree destroyed their home.

“The frame is bent, so we can’t.... it’s considered a total loss,” Birkett said.

With no insurance to rely on and another child on the way, Burkett said she didn’t expect to say goodbye to her home so soon.

“It’s really hard when you just want to go home and you don’t have one,” Birkett said.

The family plans to come back when they can and salvage the furniture that was not damaged by the tree.

They are raising money through GoFundMe to help with essentials while they figure out where they will be able to live next.

