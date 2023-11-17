Georgia Christmas tree grower says supply is up, but don’t procrastinate

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Along Winder Highway in Braselton on Friday, a crew was carrying Christmas off a flatbed semi-truck.

“It’s crucial to get this thing unloaded ASAP,” Dalton Phillips said to Channel 2 Action News reporter Berndt Petersen.

Four hundred Frazier Firs from the mountains of North Carolina are part of this season’s inventory at Cooper’s Tree Farm.

“They’re premium trees, so they’re all pretty,” Kathy Cooper said. She runs the family’s farm. They grow the Leyland Cypress and haul in the Frazier Firs.

“Will you have enough trees?” Petersen asked. “I will have enough trees. And I’ll have some ‘big’ trees this year that we haven’t had in the past,” Kathy said.

Cooper says supplies have been short in recent years because a lot of North Carolina growers sold their land to developers. Her supplier stayed in the business, and they’re sending more trees this year.

Kathy says that may not be the case for every metro area Christmas tree seller. Over the last few seasons her advice to customers has been, “don’t wait,” and it still is.

“I would say so. Because it’s usually around the 13th or 14th of December that our supply is picked over,” Cooper said.

But she says prices are steady. Her wholesaler did not raise them. Neither will she. Cooper’s Tree Farm opens for the Christmas season on Saturday, November 18.

