Gainesville man found guilty of kidnapping wife, assaulting her in front of 9-year-old daughter

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been found guilty of kidnapping his wife and assaulting her in front of their nine-year-old child.

The sentencing stemmed from an incident on January 18, 2022.

According to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office, Gainesville officers were called to a home on Cottonwood Trail in regard to an assault.

The wife told officers, her husband, Ruben Rodriguez-Soto, 38, grabbed her when she came home from work and forced her into his car. She stated that she wasn’t able to get out of the vehicle, due to the safety lock feature.

Rodriguez-Soto reportedly punched her in the face while driving and screaming at her.

Officials said, that after being hit, Rodriguez-Soto continued to push her head and hurt her thumb in an attempt to take her phone.

The district attorney’s office said their nine-year-old daughter was inside the home.

Rodriguez-Soto reportedly drove back to their home and threatened her to not contact the police. Authorities said the victim’s sister was waiting outside the home and saw blood. They left and called 911.

Police said Rodriguez-Soto also left the home and took the victim’s phone with him.

The attorney’s office stated that the victim suffered swelling to her nose, a cut to her lip and swelling to her thumb. She was then taken to the hospital.

Three days later, officers arrested Rodriguez-Soto when they learned he showed up back at the home. He admitted to investigators that he admitted he put the victim in the car, and she did not want to go her and hit her.

Rodriguez-Soto reportedly told investigators that if the victim had been honest with him “none of this would have happened.”

Gainesville authorities learned that the victim had experienced domestic violence by Rodriguez-Soto prior to this incident.

Rodriguez-Soto was found guilty by the jury of kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to life in prison.

