Gainesville man arrested after fleeing crash, giving false identification, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation in Hall County from February where a passenger was seriously injured now has a suspect in custody.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Brandan Lee Stevens of Gainesville was arrested after fleeing the scene of the fiery crash.

Deputies said Stevens was arrested Tuesday night after an officer recognized a driver who resembled Stevens, who was already wanted for the crash that left a 26-year-old woman injured.

On Feb. 21, HCSO investigated a crash where a female passenger was pulled out of a Chevrolet Corvette on fire after hitting a tree.

While the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies and a K9 team worked to find the car’s driver, who had fled after the wreck, but he was not found.

The initial investigation of the crash found the car was driving north on Southers Road and lost control at a sharp curve before Greencrest Road, then veered off the roadway and hit a tree, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary details indicated speed was a factor in the crash.

On Tuesday, an HCSO deputy found Stevens, who has had a warrant out for his arrest since April, according to deputies.

After seeing Stevens, the deputy went to speak with him, where he falsely identified himself as one of his brothers, giving the deputy a false name and birth date.

When the deputy found out Stevens had lied about who he was, he arrested him for giving false information to an officer.

Stevens was taken into custody, where he was charged with crimes related to the Feb. 21 crash, including:

Serious injury by vehicle

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident/hit-and-run

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Driving too fast for conditions

Open container violation

Jail records show that Stevens has since been released from the Hall County Jail.

