Gainesville man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 2 overdoses

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been arraigned on federal charges for distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Bobby Joe Holloman, 50, is accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose of two people.

One of the victims survived after paramedics used Narcan to revive him.

The other victim died.

Buchanan said Holloman was also on the scene during the investigation of another overdose death when investigators found a gun that belonged to him.

Holloman had been previously convicted in February 2021 for felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Holloman was arraigned on May 13, 2024.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 7, 2024.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Gainesville Police Department.

“The dangers of fentanyl are more evident than ever as we see innocent lives being taken by this drug every day,” Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chris Hosey said. “This case is a warning to those who seek to ruthlessly poison our Georgia communities with deadly drugs such as fentanyl, that we will stand with our law enforcement partners to combat this issue and save lives. We will continue to investigate drug-related cases and work to hold drug distributors and traffickers accountable for their actions.”

