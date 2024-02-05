Fourth suspect in Hall County online sex sting turns himself in

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The fourth suspect in an online sex sting is behind bars.

Jaquan Deavonte Clark, 24 turned himself in to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Monday morning,

Clark, of Braselton, was wanted for electronic exploitation of a minor.

Clark was one of four suspects identified during “Operation Good Shepherd”, which was conducted on Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13.

During the sting, undercover investigators from HCSO, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Floyd County Police Department made dozens of online contacts using social media platforms.

HCSO says Clark, and three other suspects, communicated with undercover investigators and traveled to Hall County to meet with people they believed were under the age of 16 to have sex.

HCSO says the other three suspects were arrested at the scene, but Clark ran when he arrived at the scene.

The other three suspects who were arrested at the scene are Dwayne Larry Drake, 38, of Hull, Billy Cason Elder, 34, of Watkinsville, and Mohammed Sadiq, 30, of Winder.

Drake was charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a minor, and electronic exploitation of a minor.

Elder and Sadiq were charged with electronic exploitation of a minor.

