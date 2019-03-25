0 Firefighters find elderly woman's body after intense fire in condemned apartment

GAINSEVILLE, Ga. - An elderly woman is dead after a fire ripped through her apartment early Monday morning.

Firefighters say the heat from the fire was so intense it caused a sliding glass door to explode.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the Candler Square Apartments along Candler Street in Gainesville.

Firefighters said they were shocked to find someone inside the apartment because it had been condemned.

The victim is a woman in her late 80s, according to investigators.

Fire officials said the amount of items inside the apartment likely fueled the fire.

A Gainesville fire spokesman just showed us inside the deceased woman’s apartment. He says the pile of stuff was so high when firefighters first entered, their heads hit the ceiling, as they crawled. pic.twitter.com/qpxgkLuFks — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 25, 2019

Fire investigators showed Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus and her photographer the inside of the apartment Monday afternoon.

A Bible, wrapping paper and a shoe are among the items at the front door of an elderly woman who died in a fire. Firefighters say her apartment was previously condemned, deemed unlivable. pic.twitter.com/3tl4LAsgmu — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 25, 2019

Firefighters said items stacked inside the apartment reached the ceiling. They also said the woman was found about 15 feet away from the door.

Items stacked in this apartment that caught fire nearly reached the ceiling. Firefighters say they found an elderly woman about 15-ft from the door. She died. pic.twitter.com/sUfHMQuMJg — Dwayne Harden (@DwayneHarden23) March 25, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police said they are still trying to determine the woman’s cause of death.

