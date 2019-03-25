  • Firefighters find elderly woman's body after intense fire in condemned apartment

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    GAINSEVILLE, Ga. - An elderly woman is dead after a fire ripped through her apartment early Monday morning.

    Firefighters say the heat from the fire was so intense it caused a sliding glass door to explode.

    What neighbors are saying about the victim, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the Candler Square Apartments along Candler Street in Gainesville.

    Firefighters said they were shocked to find someone inside the apartment because it had been condemned.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The victim is a woman in her late 80s, according to investigators. 

    Fire officials said the amount of items inside the apartment likely fueled the fire.

    Fire investigators showed Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus and her photographer the inside of the apartment Monday afternoon.

    Firefighters said items stacked inside the apartment reached the ceiling. They also said the woman was found about 15 feet away from the door.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police said they are still trying to determine the woman’s cause of death.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories