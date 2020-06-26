Hall County firefighter returns to duty 4 months after going into cardiac arrest while at work

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County firefighter is back on the job after he went into cardiac arrest while working.
Sgt. Jonathan Barton returned to work this week with Hall County Fire Services, and his coworkers were there to cheer him on as he walked into the fire station.
In February, Barton went into cardiac arrest as he was training recruits. Four months later, Barton returned to full duty.
A video posted by the department shows fellow firefighters applauding him, waiting to show their love and appreciation.
Hall County Fire wanted to make sure the public knows they appreciate all the support and prayers from the community.
