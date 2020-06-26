Hall County firefighter returns to duty 4 months after going into cardiac arrest while at work

Firefighter returns to duty 4 months after going into cardiac arrest while at work
By: WSBTV.com News Staff
Updated: June 26, 2020 - 3:00 PM

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County firefighter is back on the job after he went into cardiac arrest while working.

Sgt. Jonathan Barton returned to work this week with Hall County Fire Services, and his coworkers were there to cheer him on as he walked into the fire station.

Sgt. Jonathan Barton has returned to work after 133 days! Here are some photos of his welcome back! Thank you to...

Posted by Hall County Fire Services on Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Content Continues Below

In February, Barton went into cardiac arrest as he was training recruits. Four months later, Barton returned to full duty.

Sgt. Barton Returns to Work!

133 days ago Sgt. Jonathan Barton went into cardiac arrest while assisting with training recruits. Today he returns to full duty and we are all so appreciative of your support and prayers!

Posted by Hall County Fire Services on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

A video posted by the department shows fellow firefighters applauding him, waiting to show their love and appreciation.

Hall County Fire wanted to make sure the public knows they appreciate all the support and prayers from the community.

TRENDING STORIES:

Project U First putting health and hygiene of the homeless front and center

© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group