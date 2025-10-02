Father pleads guilty to fracturing child’s skull

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta father is heading to prison after pleading guilty to fracturing his child’s skull.

Mohamed Bogoreh entered a non-negotiated plea to charges of child cruelty and aggravated battery.

The judge sentenced him to 40 years with the first 20 years to serve in prison.

According to the indictment, Bogoreh was accused of fracturing his child’s skull and ribs as well as bleeding on the brain in Sept. 2022.

He remains in the Hall County Jail until he is moved to a state prison.

