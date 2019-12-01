Father, 9-year-old son die in Hall County fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a fire that killed a man and his son in Hall County Sunday morning.
Hall County Fire officials said firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 5400 block of Smallwood Drive just before 8 a.m.
Callers said there were heavy smoke and flames.
Firefighters said the single-wide mobile home was full engulfed in fire when they got there. When they extinguished the fire, they found two people dead.
The victims were identified as Jesse Hines, 40, and Jesse Hines Jr., 9.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, and additional information will be provided when it is available.
