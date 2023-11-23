Family gets aid from Red Cross after mobile home, car burn in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hall County mobile home spread to the home’s extension, and even a nearby car, prompting a quick response from the Gainesville Fire Department and Hall County Fire Rescue.

The mobile home, located on Cleveland Highway, caught fire around 9:45 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a lakeside mobile home that was 50% involved and flames spreading to a nearby car.

Teams from HCFR and GFD started a defensive fire attack on the home and car while another crew did a search for residents, according to officials.

The residents were able to get out of the mobile home safely before fire crews got to the scene, according to Hall County officials, and the second search confirmed the area was clear.

Crews then worked to suppress the remaining hot spots until they were fully cooled down.

The American Red Cross was called in to help an adult and two children displaced by the flames.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

