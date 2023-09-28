Families of pedestrians killed in hit-and-run crashes demand change on Hall Co. road

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Another hit-and-run death along a Hall County road has families of victims asking for changes while authorities look for the drivers responsible in two separate cases.

Omer Morris, 37, who went by Lee to family and friends, died after a driver in an SUV struck and killed him while he was walking on Spring Road, according to Gainesville Police.

It was around 8:30 p.m. when Morris was hit by an SUV towing a trailer near McEver Road.

“Why didn’t anyone stop for my brother?” Holly Cohen asked Channel 2′s Matt Johnson. “You just keep going? What kind of human being are you?”

In June, Brian Baker, 34, died in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away on Spring Road near Skelton Road.

His family says the father was walking to Walmart when he was struck and killed.

Morris’ family says he didn’t have a car but lived near where the crash happened Monday.

His family says he was heading to a gas station on McEver Road when he died.

“He was a caring person,” his mother Becky Davis said. “Gentle and loving.”

Gainesville police are asking anyone who knows about the crash to come forward with information.

Morris’ family is hopeful surveillance video from a nearby business could play a role in finding the driver.

Meanwhile, they’re hoping for changes on the road where they say some people have no choice but to walk.

“Without sidewalks on the streets,” Davis said, “people will keep getting killed.”

The Public Works Director in Gainesville told Channel 2 Action News he needs more information about the deadly crashes and their locations to determine whether the changes would be addressed at the state or city level.

Nearby McEver Road is a state route maintained by GDOT.

No arrests have been made in either case. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the death of Baker.

“How many more people have to die in a hit-and-run?” Cohen asked.

