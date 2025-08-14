Dentist’s office employee accused of stealing nearly $30K in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville dental employee was arrested and facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a dental office.

Gainesville investigators said Felicia Waycaster was arrested on June 16 after a report about money being stolen by an employee.

According to officials, Waycaster was an employee of Great Expression Dental in Gainesville.

Although authorities did not share her exact job title, GPD said that as an employee, Waycaster manipulated accounts to steal $29,154.49.

Investigators said the theft occurred from January to June of this year.

She was booked into the Hall County Jail.

