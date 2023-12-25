Early morning fire displaces 2 adults, 1 child from Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning fire on Christmas displaced three people from their home in Hall County.

According to Hall County Fire Rescue, two adults and a child had to leave a home on Lamplighter Cove Road after it caught fire.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire around 2 a.m., finding the house fully engulfed.

Crews suppressed the fire using hand lines and aerial operations, and no one was injured. HCFR said everyone was able to get out of the home before they arrived.

Due to the fire’s impact, the American Red Cross was notified that the residents were displaced from the home.

Now, the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

