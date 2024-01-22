Driver injured after crashing Camaro into mailboxes, landing in a ravine, Hall County deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been seriously injured after deputies say she drove too fast at a curve and crashed into mailboxes.

On Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., the teen crashed her Chevrolet Camaro on Harmony Church Road near Truelove Road in Gainesville.

An investigation showed the teen was driving near a curve and traveled off the roadway and onto the east shoulder.

Deputies said she struck three mailboxes and then traveled over two driveways into a large ravine, causing it to overturn. The teen had to be extricated from the car.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say she will be cited for driving too fast in roadway conditions.

