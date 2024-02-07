Driver busted with narcotics, stolen handgun during School Bus Stop Sign initiative traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department said that while a traffic unit was doing a “School Bus Stop Sign” enforcement initiative, a very different type of traffic stop unfolded.

According to Gainesville police, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had ignored the school bus stop sign.

The sign was in use and the bus was stopped to pick up students, according to police.

During the traffic stop, the officer was investigating and found that the driver and others in the car had IDs and bank cards on their person that didn’t match them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Additionally, police said they found a variety of narcotics and firearms, including a stolen handgun.

All told, the officer recovered the following items in the car:

60 grams of methamphetamine

95.3 grams of marijuana

Package containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms

Crack

Cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

2 handguns (one reported stolen in North Carolina)

Multiple bank cards and IDs not matching the offenders arrested

At this time, information about the identity or identities of the individual(s) in the vehicle have not been released. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department for more information and are waiting for their response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Community raises more than $100k for family of beloved bakery owner police say was killed over $50 A Gwinnett community has raised more than $100,000 to help the family of a bakery owner who was shot to death over $50.

©2023 Cox Media Group