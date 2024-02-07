Driver busted with narcotics, stolen handgun during School Bus Stop Sign initiative traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department said that while a traffic unit was doing a “School Bus Stop Sign” enforcement initiative, a very different type of traffic stop unfolded.
According to Gainesville police, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that had ignored the school bus stop sign.
The sign was in use and the bus was stopped to pick up students, according to police.
During the traffic stop, the officer was investigating and found that the driver and others in the car had IDs and bank cards on their person that didn’t match them.
Additionally, police said they found a variety of narcotics and firearms, including a stolen handgun.
All told, the officer recovered the following items in the car:
- 60 grams of methamphetamine
- 95.3 grams of marijuana
- Package containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- Crack
- Cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia
- 2 handguns (one reported stolen in North Carolina)
- Multiple bank cards and IDs not matching the offenders arrested
At this time, information about the identity or identities of the individual(s) in the vehicle have not been released. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Gainesville Police Department for more information and are waiting for their response.
