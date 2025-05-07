Developer proposes 700 residential unit, warehouse facility for Hall, Jackson counties

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Suwanee-based developer K2P Land Partners, LLC wants to build a big industrial shipping warehouse in a portion of Hall and Jackson counties.

The plan is to build a two-part housing complex with multiple types of residential units, plus a warehouse facility at a location on Old Winder Highway in Braselton.

According to documents filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the housing portion of the development plan would include 320 apartments and 380 stacked flats and townhomes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The warehouse portion of the project would cover about 194.1 acres and add about 6,300 feet of new roads.

An exact number of buildings for the warehouse facility, nor the expected development costs for either part of the project, were available in the public filings for the project.

However, the warehouse, upon completion, is expected to take up about 1.72 million square feet.

Developer-submitted records show the housing part of the project would be complete in fall 2028, if approved, while the warehouse portion would be finished in January 2027, though the overall project would end in 2030.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group