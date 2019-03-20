Deputy and school official hit, six girls charged in high school brawl

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A physical altercation at a Hall County high school has resulted in charges against six female students.
The fight happened on Tuesday, March 19, in front of West Hall High School following classes.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the brawl involved six teen girls, all 16 years of age or younger.
The school's resource officer and other faculty members broke up the fight.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office said during the altercation, one of the girls intentionally hit the deputy in the face and another girl hit a school official intentionally several times in the chest.
All six girls were charged with affray. However, the teens who hit the deputy and school official face additional charges of felony obstruction and simple battery, respectively.
