Deputies searching for driver accused of running from crash in Hall County where 3 were hurt

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash with two vehicles in the early hours of Dec. 7.

Deputies were at Harmony Church Road between Thousand Oaks Drive and One Horse Lane, where they found a crash scene and three injured people.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver determined to be at-fault ran away on foot from the crash.

Hall County Fire Rescue took the driver and passengers from the victim vehicle to a hospital for medical treatment that morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said their investigation of the crash indicates the crash happened when a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Harmony Church Road when another drive in a GMC Sierra crossed the centerline while driving west.

The Silverado driver, with two passengers in the vehicle, swerved to avoid the crash but the two trucks hit each other.

Deputies said the driver and one passenger had what investigators described as visible injuries, while a second, teenaged passenger suffered serious injuries.

The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially flung from the truck, according to deputies.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle has still not been located and deputies are working to identify and locate them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group