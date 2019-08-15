Deputies investigating if blue-green algae killed K-9

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are looking into whether blue-green algae killed a Hall County K-9.
Deputies said 8-year-old Gus jumped into a pond this week while chasing a suspect and then died soon after.
On Monday, we told you about another dog that died after playing at Allatoona Lake.
That dog's owner believes the toxin is what killed their dog.
A Hall County K-9 officer is dead and now officials are working to determine if blue-green algae from a pond, killed the dog.
Saturday, a local couple said the toxin killed their dog at Allatoona Lake.
