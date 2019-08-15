  • Deputies investigating if blue-green algae killed K-9

    By: Audrey Washington

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are looking into whether blue-green algae killed a Hall County K-9.

    Deputies said 8-year-old Gus jumped into a pond this week while chasing a suspect and then died soon after.

    On Monday, we told you about another dog that died after playing at Allatoona Lake.

    That dog's owner believes the toxin is what killed their dog.

