0 Days of rain from Alberto damages Georgia's strawberry crop

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia farmers say days of rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto have taken a big toll on their strawberry crops.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen visited Jaemor Farms in Hall County, where workers had hoped strawberry-picking season would last at least four more weeks.

Instead, they were pulling rotten, soggy berries off of more than 20 acres of plants.

The outer bands of Subtropical Storm Alberto swirled over Jaemor Farms earlier this week, dumping more than four inches of rain and drowning much of the farm's fruit.

Jaemor's Drew Echols told Petersen all that rain makes strawberries too soft and ultimately inedible.

"They get water-logged and not very tasty," Echols said. "The berries are laying out in these elements for hours and hours through four-and-a-half inches of rain so far and it makes ripening and fruit conditions kind of miserable"

There are still flowers on the plants at Jaemor that could produce more strawberries -- if things dry out.

Echols says if there's enough sunshine, the farm may be able to extend the growing season for one more month. But if there's more rain, the rest of the strawberry season could be a wash.

Luckily, Georgia peaches are faring better. Crews will start picking Georgia's signature fruit this Saturday.

