Confederate statue could move from downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Confederate monument in the town square of downtown Gainesville could be moved.

The statue, known as “Old Joe,” was erected in 1909 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A Hall County spokesperson confirms that the group has been in negotiations with the city and county about relocating the monument, which bears and inscription paying tribute to Confederate soldiers.

“Joe has been a part of this community, and the city of Gainesville would like to see him remain a part of this community,” Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon said. “We have no desire to just disregard him and get rid of him.”

He said where the statute might go, and when it might be moved, are still up for discussion.

The county owns the center of the square, and the Daughters of the Confederacy have 10 years left on a lease where the statue stands.

Attempts by Channel 2′s Bryan Mims to reach the organization for comment were unsuccessful.

The square is the lively centerpiece of downtown Gainesville, where a gay pride rally gathered Wednesday just a few feet away from the monument.

Carol Slaughter owns Occasions Florist along the square.

“It’s just that he doesn’t belong in this town anymore, as far as what Gainesville is representing,” Slaughter said, noting that sometimes her customers question why the monument is there. “He should go to the history center and we should have something else here – a fountain or something like that.”

But Leonardo Vazquez, walking past the monument with his family, said it’s fine where it is.

“I don’t think it should be removed,” Vasquez said. “I think this is just part of history. We live in a time when people just get offended about everything.”

Couvillon stressed that local officials are seeking a solution that the Daughters of the Confederacy can embrace.

“Nobody is trying to threaten anybody, nobody is trying to grandstand and force somebody to do something they don’t want to do,” he said.

But the mayor also said a different location for the statue would be ideal in order to make the square more walker-friendly.

“Part of it is, we would like to see the redevelopment of the square itself,” Couvillon said.

