City of Gainesville honors former mayor, councilman with ballroom dedication

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville City Council dedicated a ballroom to a former mayor, honoring him as a tribute to his life of service to the city.

On Thursday morning, Dunagan was honored by his former colleagues, with the city council dedicating the ballroom at the Boathouse at Lake Lanier to him.

The normal city council session for Thursday morning was delayed for the dedication, but began immediately after in the champion’s boardroom.

Dunagan served as a member of the city council from 2006 to 2013, then ran and won election as the first mayor of Gainesville, a role he served in from 2014 to 2021.

After his terms as mayor, he was elected again to serve on the city council in 2022.

Citing health concerns, Dunagan resigned from office in September and passed away in late October.

