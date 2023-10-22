Brenau University’s 1st female president dies after long battle with cancer

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville university’s 10th president has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

According to Brenau University, the school’s first female president, Dr. Anne A. Skleder, passed away after battling leukemia.

University officials said she died Thursday. She was 58 years old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Skleder was chosen as Brenau’s president in 2019, beginning her role as the first woman president of the 145-year-old private university.

A Pennsylvania native, Skleder came to Georgia after serving as the senior vice president, provost, and professor of psychology at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

During her four years at the university, Brenau said Skleder kept students at the forefront and established a scholarship for first-generation enrollees. She called students “our reason for being,” according to officials.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of President Skleder and our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time,” Mike Smith, chair of Brenau’s Board of Trustees, said. “Her leadership will be missed, and I personally have lost a dear friend. But I know that she would be the first to tell us to continue the good work of Brenau – as she did often during her courageous battle against leukemia.”

TRENDING STORIES:

While leading Brenau University, Skleder expanded the Department of Psychology into the Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling.

Additionally, Skleder established the Miller Institute for Global Education, expanding Brenau students’ opportunities for studying abroad.

Dr. David Barnett was chosen by Skleder to serve as interim president, a choice made when she began treatment for leukemia.

The Skleder family will hold a funeral mass at Holy Child Church in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Brenau University will hold a celebration of life to honor her with details to be announced, the university said.

There will be a candlelight gathering on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on the campus’ front lawn.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

4 metro Atlanta cities under boil water advisory Neighbors in South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto and Fairburn use boiled or bottled water for the time being.

©2023 Cox Media Group