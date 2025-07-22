Body found in car at convenience store parking lot in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County say an investigation is underway following the discovery of a partially decomposed body inside a car on Sunday. The car was parked at a Brown’s Bridge Road shopping strip mall parking lot.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Exxon Food Mart shopping strip at 5201 Browns Bridge Road just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the location.

A viewer, who provided video of the emergency response, said she called the nonemergency number for a wellness check after noticing a car in the parking lot with no one getting out. She said windows would crack, and a T-shirt would hang out the back window.

Deputies found a 2015 Mercedes Benz C 300 parked outside of a barbershop in the shopping area.

They opened the door and found the partially decomposed body of an adult male in the back seat.

Investigators were called to the scene. There is no sign of foul play at this point in the investigation.

The body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death as well as to confirm the identity of the body.

