Bank robber on the run after sliding teller a note demanding money in Hall County, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police in Flowery Branch are searching for a man who they say robbed a Wells Fargo on Saturday morning.

Investigators say that just after 11 a.m., a man walked into the bank on Hog Mountain Road.

They say he handed the teller a note and when she read it, it demanded money be handed over to him.

The bank teller complied and handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

He then left the bank in a dark-colored sedan.

Police are releasing surveillance photos of the suspect and his getaway car.

Anyone who knows who he may be should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 for a reward of up to $2,000.

