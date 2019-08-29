Army Corps rangers may head to hurricane zone instead of Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - If and when Hurricane Dorian slams Florida, rangers who patrol Lake Lanier may be sent south to help storm victims.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is waiting for word from higher-ups while they prepare for a busy Labor Day on Lanier.
The Corps plans to put as many patrol boats as possible on the lake during the holiday weekend.
Policing Lanier is job one, but some members of the team may soon be shipping out.
"Our rangers and staff, a lot of times, they are called to do hurricane duty," Corps spokesman Nick Baggett said.
Baggett said if Dorian hits Florida, it's the federal agency's responsibility to help deal with the aftermath.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Dorian forecast to become Category 4 storm before landfall
- Officer out of a job after friend poses as cop to get free snacks at QT, police say
- Family in Vinings murder-suicide recalled as ‘embodiment of love'
There was limited discussion of the storm during Thursday's meeting of Lake Lanier's Water Safety Task Force, as reps from the Corps, Coast Guard, Georgia DNR and five counties all committed to putting patrol boats in the water for the holiday.
Around 400,000 people are expected to visit Lake Lanier over the Labor Day weekend.
That number may be even higher since many Florida vacations are now being cancelled.
Those folks may visit Lanier instead.
Floridians evacuating the state may end up here, too, while some local members of the Corps head south.
"Right now, it's wait and see. It's too early in the situation to determine what will be needed
or where it will be needed," Baggett said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}