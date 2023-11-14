4 teens arrested after 16-year-old boy shot in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in Gainesville. Police arrested four teens in connection with the shooting.

Gainesville police responded to reports of a shooting at 1736 Atlanta Highway at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his belly area. He was taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was listed as stable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were able to gather information that led to a description of a suspect and their vehicle. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect vehicle on Atlanta Highway and detained three teens.

The shooter, who police say was a 15-year-old boy, ran on foot.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three boys, ages 15, 16, and 16, were charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and obstruction.

The shooter was arrested two days later at a home in Gainesville and charged with aggravated assault.

All four of the teens are being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. Police have not released their names because of their ages.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Civil War-era home in Stone Mountain Park destroyed by early morning fire

©2023 Cox Media Group