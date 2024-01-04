3 arrested after stealing thousands from laundromat change machine, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A laundromat heist gone wrong led to three people being arrested, according to Hall County deputies.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Terry Lynn Jones, 47-year-old Chassidy Rena Bollinger and 34-year-old Joshua Brandon Wood stole $2,300 worth of cash from Lula Laundry Mat on Main Street in early December.

The money was taken from a change machine, according to deputies.

Deputies said a child under the age of 12 was used as a lookout while the heist was underway.

Jones and Bollinger have been charged with theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Both face one misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Wood had already been arrested for a separate incident involving credit card theft and was charged with theft by taking in connection to the laundromat theft.

Deputies said all three people were living in the same home in Lula.

All three remain in custody.

