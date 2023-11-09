2 students, 1 driver hospitalized in crash involving school bus, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two students are recovering after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash, according to officials.

Georgia State Patrol said on Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., troopers received reports of a crash on Atlanta Highway.

According to the investigation, a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Charnell R. Haymond, 34, of Powder Springs, was driving south while a Hall County school bus was driving north on the same road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Haymond turned left at the intersection on I-985 northbound, troopers said he did not yield, causing him to be hit by the bus.

Hall County School officials said four students were on board from West Hall High School and West Hall Middle School at the time of the crash.

Authorities confirmed that two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school bus driver, Billy R. Leonard, 71, of Winder, was not injured.

Haymond was taken to the hospital and cited for failure to yield the right of way and driving with a suspended license.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former UGA running back visits White House to talk about NIL, future of college athletes

©2023 Cox Media Group