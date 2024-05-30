2 men arrested, 1 stabbed during fight at homeless encampment in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been charged and one of them was stabbed during a fight at a homeless encampment in Hall County.

On Tuesday, May 28, at around 3 p.m., deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to Georgia Avenue near the Queen City Parkway Bridge to reports of a fight that ended in a stabbing.

Deputies learned that one man got into a verbal argument with two other men, which escalated into a physical fight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim, who deputies did not identify, was hit in the head with a piece of wood and a handgun.

Deputies said one of the suspects, Dexter Barnard Pulliam, 53, who lives in the homeless encampment, was stabbed several times.

He was hospitalized and deputies have issued warrants for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery for him.

Once he is cleared from the hospital he will be booked into the Hall County Jail.

The second suspect, Damond Jarquice Cantrell, 38, of Sautee-Nacoochee, was tracked to McConnell Drive and was arrested on a single charge of felony aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies took two handguns from Cantrell when they arrested him

He is also being on an outstanding warrant out of Nevada.

The investigation into this fight is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 homes raided, 12 arrested in suspected drug ring in Henry County

©2024 Cox Media Group