15 arrested in $3.5M meth ring bust in North Georgia, GBI says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Several law enforcement agencies arrested 15 suspects accused of participating in a North Georgia meth trafficking ring that circulated $3.5 million worth of drugs in the past five months, authorities said.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officer executed 10 search warrants and more than a dozen arrest warrants across several counties Friday, the GBI said in a news release.
Through the searches, about 9 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana, $13,000 cash, firearms and numerous vehicles were seized, the release said. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $155,000.
The search warrants were executed in Hall, Jackson, Barrow, Banks, White and Lumpkin counties, the release said.
One of the men arrested, James Chrisopher Hood, 34, of Alto, is accused of fleeing Georgia State Patrol on Friday in Hall County, leading to a brief chase, GSP said in a news release. The chase ended with a PIT Maneuver, wrecking Hood’s car on Thurman Tanner Parkway near Chamblee Road, and Hood was taken into custody.In connection with the chase, Hood faces several traffic-related charges, including a count of attempting to elude an officer, GSP said.
Hood, along with the others arrested in the sting, face multiple charges under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization statute, the GBI said. Everyone arrested was taken to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, but authorities were still searching for Rickie Nation, 59, of Maysville late last week.
Nation later turned himself in, the GBI said in a tweet Sunday.
