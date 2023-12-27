$12,000 of meth pulled off of the streets of Hall County, GBI says

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A drug bust in Hall County ended with a 51-year-old man facing drug trafficking charges, according to the GBI.

Fernando Martinez was arrested after agents searched his home in Gainesville on Dec. 21.

Investigators say Martinez was arrested for his involvement in trafficking methamphetamine and illegal guns.

The investigation that lasted more than a year led to Martinez being charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

More than two pounds of suspected meth, seven guns and over $3,000 in cash were taken from his home. The street value of the meth is about $12,000, according to the GBI.

According to jail records, Martinez is being held in the Hall County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

The GBI says they are continuing their investigation and expect to arrest more people.

