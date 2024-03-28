Hall County Sheriff looking for suspects caught on camera stealing HVACS

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for your help to identify suspects involved in a theft.
The sheriff’s office said last week, suspects were caught on camera stealing residential HVAC units from a property on Old Cleveland Road around 10:30 p.m.
HCSO said the two suspects stole roughly ten units.
HCSO issued a BOLO for the suspects shown on the flyer.
Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects can contact Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
