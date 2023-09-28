Hall County man arrested, charged with 18 criminal counts for stealing mail, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a Gainesville man is back in jail and under investigation for stealing mail.

This week, HCSO arrested Arturo Albarran-Aguirre, 29, on Wednesday and charged him with 18 criminal counts.

HCSO said the investigation began on June 23, when deputies responded to the report of stolen mail in the 2600 block of Webb Girth Road.

According to the investigation, a resident spotted a man trying to take mail out of his mailbox. When he confronted Albarran-Aguirre, he sped off in the SUV he was driving.

The resident then drove up the road and found several pieces of his neighbors’ mail on the side of the road.

On Thursday, July 6, investigators with HCSO found Albarran-Aguirre at a residence in the 1000 block of Black Drive.

They arrested him for the theft of approximately 10 pieces of mail from at least four addresses on Webb Girth Road. He was charged with the following for the June 23 incident:

Possession of stolen mail (felony)

Theft by receiving stolen mail (misdemeanor) – four counts

During a search of Albarran-Aguirre’s person during arrest, HCSO said deputies found numerous checks and bank cards, all with different names.

Albarran-Aguirre was booked into the Hall County Jail on the initial charges and released on $6,500 bond July 8.

While investigating the items found during that arrest, investigators determined they had been stolen from the mailboxes of at least 15 victims throughout East Hall County.

They included checks, bank cards, a driver’s license, a DNR card, and a check stub. Investigators arrested Albarran-Aguirre again on July 10 and he was charged with the following:

Identity theft-fraud (felony) – two

Third-degree forgery (felony) - four

Financial transaction card theft (felony) – five

Fourth-degree forgery (misdemeanor) – five

Theft by receiving (misdemeanor) – two

HCSO said Albarran-Aguirre remained at large on the latest warrants until his arrest by Gainesville Police Officers on Monday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Before his recent arrest, Albarran-Aguirre was featured on HCSO’s Wanted Wednesday social media post.

