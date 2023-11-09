Habersham County flies new airport manager in from Florida

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Airport has a new manager stepping into the pilot’s seat soon, and they flew him in from Florida.

William M. “Bill” Harden was named the new airport manager, effective Dec. 1.

Harden comes to Habersham County from White Springs, Fla.

According to a release by the county, Harden is a certified pilot, licensed to fly high-performance and complex aircraft.

Before coming to Georgia, Harden served as the airport manager at the Suwannee County Airport in Live Oak, Fla., a role he’s held since October 2020.

From February 2016 to October 2020, Harden was the assistant airport manager at Williston Municipal Airport in Williston, Fla., and served as the main staff supervisor, where he oversaw maintenance of the grounds, buildings and equipment as well as performed repairs on equipment, the airport facility, and maintained all property, hangars and runways.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Hardin to our county management team,” Habersham County Manager Alicia Vaughn said in a statement. “We are seeing exciting improvements and growth at the airport, and I know Mr. Harden’s experience and knowledge set will prove to be a tremendous asset to our community.”

Harden is also certified in Controlled Forest Burning and Prescribed Fire Burning, has passed a University of Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission Erosion and Sedimentation course, and completed continuing education at Hillsborough Community College., according to county officials.

County officials said Harden has a bachelor’s degree in natural resources from the University of Florida and is educated in Part 139 regarding airport certification and 49 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations), federal aviation grants, engineering, and construction.

In the past, Harden was also a pro cyclist, riding mountain bikes for K2 Cycling Company, and previously worked as a park ranger at Silver Ranger State Park in Silver Springs, Fla.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the people here at the airport,” Harden said in a statement. “I’m looking for better things for the airport to make it better. Moving forward, just having a lot of nice new things for the airport. Maybe we can move forward with new businesses and new growth and having new people flying into it and just have the customer service that’s beyond belief.”

Habersham County said that while Harden’s start date is listed as Dec. 1, county officials said he could begin sooner. As part of his new role managing the Habersham County Airport, Harden will earn a $77,500 salary and will be allowed use of a county vehicle and county cell phone for on-call and after-hour needs of corporate customers and in case of airfield incidents.

