Habersham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for theft suspects

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying two men they say may be connected to a theft on Saturday in Clarkesville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects are accused of stealing from the Walls Complex in Clarkesville between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 27.

The sheriff’s office said they may have driven a brown or tan Ford F-150 extended cab truck.

Help identifying the two men pictured in surveillance footage shared by deputies “would be appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call the sheriff’s office Investigations division at 706-839-0560.

