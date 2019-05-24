Gwinnett woman named one of Georgia's 'Foster Caregivers of the Year'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Do you need a heartwarming story to start your weekend?
A metro Atlanta woman has been named one of Georgia's "Foster Caregivers of the Year" by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after nominations were submitted across the state.
The organization said foster parent Gracie Kennard of Gwinnett County was chosen based on her outstanding service and partnership with the agency. In total, 21 caregivers were selected across Georgia.
“We are grateful for all of Georgia’s foster parents for opening their homes and hearts to children in need,” said division Director Tom C. Rawlings. “Our Foster Caregivers of the Year, however, deserve special recognition because they consistently go above and beyond what we ask of caregivers.”
Kennard has been a foster parent for more than 10 years. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services said Kennard recognized there was shortage of foster homes in Gwinnett County willing to accept teens.
Kennard was honored during an appreciation luncheon and awards ceremony on Monday, May 20, in Atlanta.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent, call 1-877-210-KIDS or visit www.fostergeorgia.com.
