Gwinnett mother says she’s living in fear after stray bullets hit her home during targeted shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother says she’s living in fear after a shooting that targeted a neighbor’s home sent stray bullets into several others, including hers.

“It’s no longer safe,” said the mother who asked not to be identified. “I’m just trying to pick up the pieces and move on.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News Gwinnett County bureau reporter Matt Johnson spoke with the woman on Thursday.

She literally picked up a bullet out of her couch, a week after the shooting that left at least four apartments with bullet holes. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

One bullet entered the mother’s home right above her 5-year-old son’s play area.

“My son plays right there in the corner,” she said. “He would have died because that’s hit height. He would have gotten a headshot.”

Gwinnett County Police say it happened last Thursday at the Bridgewater Apartments off Satellite Blvd near Duluth.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. when police say someone fired multiple shots into a neighbor’s apartment for unclear reasons.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pictures of that apartment’s front door show how multiple bullets entered the home. Witnesses say the shooter was wearing a mask and carrying a high-velocity pistol.

Across from that apartment, three other homes were hit by the gunfire.

“I’m just more upset for my kids’ safety,” said the mother.

She says she has asked to be released from her lease because of safety concerns but has not been successful.

“I’m just trying to hurry to get back out of the apartment because I just want to leave,” she said.

Police say no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family demands to see body cam video after man shot, killed by police in VA hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group