Gwinnett father on trial for third time, charged after 8-year-old daughter died in his home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is on trial for a third time in more than a month in connection with his daughter’s death after two previous mistrials.

Cledir Barros is charged with second-degree child cruelty after his 8-year-old daughter Sayra died in January at their Gwinnett County home near Bethlehem.

Barros’s wife, Natiela, is awaiting her murder trial for allegedly beating Sayra to death with a wooden rolling pin while angry with her.

Prosecutors say the father knew Natiela was abusive toward Sayra but withdrew the child from school and left her at home with her stepmother to be homeschooled.

In the two previous trials, jurors were unable to reach a verdict. Two different judges declared mistrials in response to the juries being deadlocked.

On Monday, teachers testified that Sayra came to school with bruises on her face and in her mouth in the months before her death.

In November 2023, Sayra’s father withdrew her from school after being notified that the child was caught stealing items in class despite being a good student and not having previous behavioral issues. Her teacher testified about being concerned for Sayra’s safety while talking with her father.

“He was describing her as a demon,” said Laura Herring. “I was thinking back to her mouth and thinking about all of it and it just made me really uncomfortable.”

A counselor testified that she asked for a DFCS referral once Sayra was removed from school.

“I feel like there was some family rejection because she was born out of wedlock,” Maria James, counselor, testified. “Family thought she was a demon or had two personalities.”

The DFCS referral led to no action being taken. Two employees were fired because of how the investigation was handled.

Barros shook his head during much of the testimony. He has testified in the past that he did not believe his daughter was a demon. His attorney argued during opening statements on Monday that he was referring to “spiritual forces” or a “bad influence.”

His attorney argued he never witnessed any abuse or knew of any ongoing abuse in the home.

Barros also fought back tears while re-listening to 911 calls he made after coming home and finding his daughter’s body in the home.

