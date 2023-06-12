‘You saved my life:’ Man thanks Gwinnett officers for helping him turn his life around after arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department was recently thanked for what few may be grateful for, being arrested.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the story unfolded last month.

It was an email sent from Nick Guadalupe, whom Gwinnett police said was arrested in 2006 for “serious crimes”.

Officials said it was Major Rafanelli, who is now the commander of the North Precinct who took Guadalupe into custody.

The police department said the email stated, “You did your job, and in the process, you saved my life, and I am forever grateful for you.”

According to Gwinnett officials, Guadalupe currently is working in his career field and started a family.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked Guadalupe for contacting them to give a happy ending to his story.

