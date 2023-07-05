Woman’s body found in Duluth, authorities don’t know who she is

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are searching for the identity of a woman whose body they found last month.

Police say they found a woman’s body on June 2 and have not been able to learn who she is.

Investigators say she is between 25 and 35 years old and is between five feet, one inch and five feet, five inches tall and has several body piercings and a tattoo on her back.

Authorities are now releasing a sketch of what the woman may have looked like in the hopes someone will recognize her.

Police have not released any information on about how the woman died or where her body was found.

Anyone who recognizes her should call police at 770-497-5000.

