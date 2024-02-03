Man shot, killed while opening family bakery in Gwinnett County, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police are currently investigating a deadly shooting outside of a family-owned bakery.

Police responded to the Fezjic Euro Bakery on Scenic Hwy. S on Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was shot and killed. His identity has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on possible motives or suspects.

