Woman has gun put to head, gets carjacked on I-85 off ramp

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said they have many questions and few answers about the carjacking of a woman as she pulled off of Interstate 85.
Investigators said they aren't sure if the victim was targeted or if the carjacking was random, but they believe it was well planned.
Channel 2’s Tony Thomas spoke with the woman about the terrifying incident for a live report, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The victim told police that the suspect rear-ended her car, then put a gun to her head and told her to get out of her car. She did, and the suspect threw her purse off to the side of the road and then got in the car and took off.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest.
.@GwinnettPd Is looking for this car stolen from a woman at gunpoint on I-85 off ramp. She says man bumped her car then held her at gunpoint when she stopped . Details at 4. pic.twitter.com/TU4ncCE19P— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) May 3, 2018
