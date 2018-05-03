  • Woman has gun put to head, gets carjacked on I-85 off ramp

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said they have many questions and few answers about the carjacking of a woman as she pulled off of Interstate 85. 

    Investigators said they aren't sure if the victim was targeted or if the carjacking was random, but they believe it was well planned. 

    The victim told police that the suspect rear-ended her car, then put a gun to her head and told her to get out of her car. She did, and the suspect threw her purse off to the side of the road and then got in the car and took off.

    Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest. 

