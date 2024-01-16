Woman dies in Gwinnett County house fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A woman died in a house fire on Saturday in Lawrenceville.

At about 5:29 p.m. firefighters responded to a bystander’s report of a fire on the 100 block of Mae Belle Way in Lawrenceville.

The 911 caller said the house was on fire and there was a woman in a wheelchair inside the home.

Firefighters searched the main floor of the home to search for the victim.

In a release, the fire department said when firefighters located the woman it was obvious that she had died.

Crews searched the rest of the house and did not find any other victims.

Firefighters said the woman’s stepson arrived at the scene of the fire and told them his stepmother was handicapped and bedridden and was unable to escape on her own.

No active fire alarms were found inside the home.

